Belfry, Paintsville secure spot in Boys 15th Region Semifinals

By Camille Gear
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WYMT) -

Quarterfinals Game one:

Belfry 63

Shelby Valley 46

Belfry had three players score in double figures, DeMajae Clark had 16, Sal Dean followed with 15 and Ben McNamee finished with 13 points.

Keian Worrix scored 14 points for the Wildcats.

Quarterfinals Game two:

Paintsville 84

Lawrence County 54

Colby Fugate led all scorers with 35 points, Braxton Tharp had 14, Connor Fugate scored 13 and Baron Ratliff finished with 11 points.

Trenton Adkins led the Bulldogs with 22 points, Cody Maynard followed with 12.

Belfry and Paintsville will play in the 15th region semifinals on Friday night at 8:15 p.m.

