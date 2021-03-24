Beef jerky theft leads to pursuit and arrest

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two people were arrested following a pursuit over stolen beef jerky in Louisa Tuesday evening.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Ale Keith, 47, of Mallie, and Rickey Conley, 32, of Lackey, have been arrested on felony theft charges.

A sergeant with Louisa Police Department was responding to an alert of a person trying to take items from the Louisa Wal-Mart without paying.

That person, later identified as Keith, ran from police and jumped into the backseat of a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Conley, ran multiple stop signs and a red light while fleeing the scene.

Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department stopped the vehicle on US 23. There was a large plastic tote inside the vehicle containing multiple items, including “a large quantity of beef jerky.”

The total of the stolen items was over $500.

