A company will pay you $2,400 to stay away from screens for 24 hours

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Do you think you could stop scrolling for 24 hours? If so, you might just get $2,400 out of it.

Reviews.org, a company that tests home services and products, announced a 24-hour digital detox challenge. The company said they will pay participants $2,400 if they survive a whole day without any screens.

“If you’ve got the desire to ditch your devices for a day but still need to get paid, this is the perfect opportunity for you,” the company wrote on its website.

The company said the ideal candidate is someone who is “definitely into tech” and up for a challenge.

To win, participants will have to steer clear of their phones, television, gaming computers, laptops, smartwatches and smart home devices for the day.

Chosen participants will receive a safe to store their devices for 24 hours and a $200 Amazon gift card to create a “tech-free survival kit.”

To apply, click here.

