32 percent of people say they’ve gained weight during pandemic

By Alivia Harris
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’ve noticed the scale going up over the last year, you aren’t alone.

The pandemic led many individuals to begin new ways of eating, cooking more at home and maybe snacking more throughout the day while working from home.

According to a recent Consumer Reports survey, 32 percent of people say they’ve gained weight since the start of the pandemic.

Researchers from the University of California at San Francisco last year tracked about 270 adults across the country from February to June. They found the participants gained an average of one and a half pounds every month, regardless of where they lived or any underlying health conditions.

Experts said working from home, depression and closed gyms played a role in many people’s weight gain.

Dieticians say to get on track, focus on diet and exercise, and give yourself grace.

“The one thing you don’t want to do is go to a quick-fix type of solution,” registered dietician Emilie Berry said. “You don’t want to try any of these shakes or detoxes or fad diets that aren’t extremely healthy for us.”

Gov. Beshear signs Lifesaving Bill to Cap Insulin Costs; More than half a million Kentuckians have diabetes
