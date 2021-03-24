Advertisement

13th Region Tournament Preview: Pineville vs. Harlan County

WYMT and Kentucky Sports Radio are teaming up to bring you the 13th Region Boys and Girls...
WYMT and Kentucky Sports Radio are teaming up to bring you the 13th Region Boys and Girls Basketball Tournament March 22nd-29th at the Corbin Arena.(WYMT)
By WYMT Sports Team
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT and Kentucky Sports Radio are teaming up to bring you the Martin’s Peterbilt 13th Region tournament as part of the Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week showcase.

In the second of two games Wednesday night, the Pineville Lady Mountain Lions will take on the Harlan County Lady Black Bears at the Corbin Arena.

The Lady Mountain Lions enter the game with a record of 15 and 4 following a win over Knox Central to take the 51st district championship.

Jamie Mills’ squad is led by Whitney Caldwell, Raigan King, Summer Partin, Virginia Hall, Abby Jackson and Ava Arnett. Caldwell leads the team in scoring, averaging 17 points per game. Pineville comes into the matchup on a two-game winning streak and have won seven out of the last ten.

Anthony Nolan’s Harlan County team is led by Ella Karst, Jacey Lewis, Jaylin Smith, Kassydee Owens, Kelly Hoskins, Kylie Jones and Taylor Lunsford. Karst leads the team in scoring averaging 15.5 points per game.

They enter the tournament as the runner-up in the 52nd District. The team is four and six in the last ten games.

You can watch the games on WYMT’s Heroes & Icons channel, WYMT.com along with WYMT’s news app, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV and VUit.

To watch the game on VUit, you’ll have to go to https://www.vuit.com/events/.

