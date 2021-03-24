13th Region Tournament Preview: North Laurel vs. Whitley County

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT and Kentucky Sports Radio are teaming up to bring you the Martin’s Peterbilt 13th Region tournament as part of the Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week showcase.

In the first of two games Wednesday night, the North Laurel Lady Jaguars will take on the Whitley County Lady Colonels at the Corbin Arena. Our coverage of the game starts at 5:50 p.m.

The Lady Jaguars, who are the favorite to win the girls’ side of the tournament, enter the game with a record of 22 and 4 following a win over Clay County to take the 49th district championship.

Eddie Mahan’s squad is led by Hailee Valentine, Emily Sizemore, Chloe McKnight, Brooke Nichelson and Bella Sizemore. Valentine leads the team in scoring, averaging 17.8 points per game. North Laurel comes into the matchup on a seven-game winning streak and have won eight out of the last ten.

Sean Pigman’s Whitley County team is led by Gracie Jo Wilder, Jaycie Monhollen, Darcie Anderson, Reis Anderson, Natalie Moses and Katy Powers. Wilder leads the team in scoring averaging 14.9 points per game.

They enter the tournament as the runner-up in the 50th District. The team is five and five in the last ten games.

You can watch the games on WYMT’s Heroes & Icons channel, WYMT.com along with WYMT’s news app, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV and VUit.

To watch the game on VUit, you’ll have to go to https://www.vuit.com/events/.

