WYMT’s Neil Middleton named Media Person of the Year

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One of our own at WYMT is celebrating a big accomplishment.

WYMT General Manager Neil Middleton was recently selected by the Kentucky Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution as the Media Person of the Year.

The award is presented annually for a member of the media in Kentucky who has a long track record of upholding the values of the Constitution of the United States, including the freedoms of speech, press and assembly that are guaranteed under the First Amendment.

The late Al Smith, Renee Shaw of KET, Bill Bryant of our sister station WKYT and Byron Crawford of the Louisville Courier-Journal are all past recipients of the award.

In his acceptance speech during the organization’s virtual state conference, Middleton dedicated the award to his mother, who raised him and his brother by herself, and who died in December after a long illness.

“This award is even more special because it comes from you,” Middleton said. “Because I was nominated by the people I serve. That is the greatest honor.”

Middleton has spent more than 40 years in the journalism field, starting out in radio in Harlan and joining WYMT in 1987.

The award was presented by Kentucky State Regent Carol Rogow at the home of Judy Owens, a Bell County native who serves as the state public relations chairman.

Previous winners include:

Bill Bryant, 2020.

Renee Shaw, 2019, KET

Steve Vest, 2018. Kentucky Monthly.

KET - Amy Hess Lexington-based producer, writer and host of the Kentucky Collectibles segment on KET featuring Duncan Tavern Historic Center. Erin Milburn Lowry was the series producer. 2017

Bill Robinson from the Richmond Register and Machaela Ballard from the Oldham Era. They wrote a series of articles following the Boone Trace, 2016

Shae Hopkins – Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer of (KET) Kentucky Educational Television. 2015

Robert Shrader, video production coordinator for the communication division of Kentucky Farm Bureau 2014

Tim Farmer, Kentucky Afield Host & Executive Director, 2013 -

Ron Elliott for his book From Hilltop to Mountain Top the life story of Kentuckian Franklin Runion Sousley who helped raise the flag over Iwo Jima. 2012

WKU Mountain Workshops. 2011

Linda Blackford, Lexington Herald-Leader. 2010.

Dick Frymire, Kentucky humorist and weather forecaster and Al Smith, newspaper publisher and first host of Comment on Kentucky (co-winners) 2009.

Byron Crawford. 2008

For more info on DAR, head to www.dar.org.

