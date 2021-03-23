Stray showers Wednesday, heavy rain and thunderstorms Thursday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Clouds will return tonight as a few showers move in for your Wednesday.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Clouds will increase again later tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid-50s. A few showers are possible overnight into the early morning hours on Wednesday. A few of you could see a stray shower as you step out the door Wednesday morning.

We’ll see those mostly to partly cloudy skies throughout the day. More sunshine is expected by the afternoon hours with highs getting into the low to mid-70s. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-50s with clouds increasing overnight.

Thursday and Friday

A low pressure system will impact us once again Thursday into Friday. The Storm Prediction Center has put us in a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather Thursday with a sliver of some of our counties along the KY/TN border in a slight risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather. Showers move in by the mid-morning hours on Thursday and stick around through the night. Heavy rain arrives around 9-10 p.m. and lasts into the early morning hours on Friday. Heavy rain and gusty winds are the main threats right now. Stay weather aware throughout the day on Thursday and have the rain gear handy.

Severe Outlook 3/23/2021 (WYMT Weather)

Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s with overnight lows in the mid-50s. We’ll dry out Friday and see those clouds clear out. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s with overnight lows dropping into the mid to upper 40s.

Extended Forecast

The weekend features some good and bad news. The good news is that temperatures look warm on Saturday, but a cold front moves in Sunday bringing clouds and cooler temperatures back to the mountains. Highs on Saturday will be in the low to mid-70s with clouds and showers increasing by the evening hours. Right now, you should be able to enjoy most of the day Saturday before those showers arrive. Showers stick around Sunday with highs getting into the low to mid-60s. Overnight lows will drop back into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Hopefully, by the new work week we can start to dry out a little bit. It looks like temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s early next week for highs.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.