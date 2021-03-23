Advertisement

State senator finds fraudulent unemployment claim filed in his name

By Ashton Jones
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Kentucky state senator is the victim of unemployment fraud. Whitney Westerfield posted a tweet yesterday showing a fraudulent unemployment claim someone filed in his name.

[Story continues below Twitter embed]

Westerfield received a letter from the unemployment office stating he was entitled to Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), something he never filed for. The senator submitted the information to the state to be addressed.

“It also makes me concerned about how many other Kentuckians are in this boat. I assume it’s in the thousands, just based on the number of people who’ve reached out to me within Christian county, not to mention every other county around the state. And every other legislature has heard stories like this and heard from constituents similarly impacted,” Westerfield explains.

He says it’s scary to know there could be far more fraudulent claims within the unemployment system.

”I’ve had recent retirees of companies who have been retired for the better part of a year have claims filed against them--under their name. It’s disconcerting to know that my social security is out there in the wild somewhere and that someone was trying to commit fraud with it.”

If you have been the victim of a fraudulent unemployment claim, head to Kentucky’s unemployment insurance fraud reporting site. Westerfield recommends contacting your local state senator for further help.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley Silvers (left) and Ashley Vincent (right) stand side by side at the register where they...
Gas station employees save woman from abduction
Joseph M. Johnson
Police: One arrested on DUI and rape charges
Money
Gov. Beshear, Congressman Rogers announce projects in Eastern Kentucky
Michael D. Shorter (meth)
One facing drug charges after police say they found half a pound of meth
(Photos: Laurel County Sheriff's Office/Laurel County Correctional Center)
Sheriff’s Office, local police departments aid in “huge” meth bust on I-75 in Laurel County

Latest News

Gov. Beshear signs Lifesaving Bill to Cap Insulin Costs; More than half a million Kentuckians...
Gov. Beshear signs Lifesaving Bill to Cap Insulin Costs; More than half a million Kentuckians have diabetes 11 p.m.
‘He exemplified what good journalism should be’: Kentucky journalists remember Al Smith 11 p.m.
‘He exemplified what good journalism should be’: Kentucky journalists remember Al Smith 11 p.m.
Kentucky State Police investigating death in Clay County, human remains found
PRIDE spring cleanup
PRIDE spring cleanup March 27 at Cumberland Falls
WYMT's Neil Middleton was recently selected as Media Person of the Year by the Kentucky Society...
WYMT’s Neil Middleton named Media Person of the Year