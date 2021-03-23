State senator finds fraudulent unemployment claim filed in his name

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Kentucky state senator is the victim of unemployment fraud. Whitney Westerfield posted a tweet yesterday showing a fraudulent unemployment claim someone filed in his name.

Just got word about another fraudulent UI related claim, this time on someone I know to have been employed — ME. #KentuckyUI #kyui (Already reported the fraud here: https://t.co/kceXOcm0rj) pic.twitter.com/SKEPR64nCl — Whitney Westerfield (@KyWhitney) March 21, 2021

Westerfield received a letter from the unemployment office stating he was entitled to Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), something he never filed for. The senator submitted the information to the state to be addressed.

“It also makes me concerned about how many other Kentuckians are in this boat. I assume it’s in the thousands, just based on the number of people who’ve reached out to me within Christian county, not to mention every other county around the state. And every other legislature has heard stories like this and heard from constituents similarly impacted,” Westerfield explains.

He says it’s scary to know there could be far more fraudulent claims within the unemployment system.

”I’ve had recent retirees of companies who have been retired for the better part of a year have claims filed against them--under their name. It’s disconcerting to know that my social security is out there in the wild somewhere and that someone was trying to commit fraud with it.”

If you have been the victim of a fraudulent unemployment claim, head to Kentucky’s unemployment insurance fraud reporting site. Westerfield recommends contacting your local state senator for further help.

