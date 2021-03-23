Road will be closed for two hours Tuesday to reconstruct crash

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police detectives will shut down a road in Harlan County Tuesday to reconstruct a crash that happened on March 18th.

Highway 38 in the Evarts community of Harlan County will be shut down from 10 a.m. until noon Tuesday.

Detectives will be reconstructing a crash that killed one person and injured others last Thursday.

KSP is asking you to avoid the area during those two hours and allow yourself time to get to where you are going prior to those hours.

