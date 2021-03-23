Advertisement

Road to Rupp: 14th region championship set

By Camille Gear
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(WYMT) -

Semifinal Game one:

Knott Central 68

Perry Central 59

The Patriots had four players in double figures. Colby Napier had 27, Josh McGuire with 14, Kent Damron had 13 and Kizer Slone 11 points.

The Commodores also had four players in double digits. Rydge Beverly led with 23 points, Dylan Brock had 14, Tyler Day had 10 and Lanse McKenzie had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Semifinal Game two:

Hazard 59

Wolfe County 50

Hazard had four Bulldogs score in double figures. Wade Pelfrey led all scorers with 18, Samuel Shoptaw had 14, Andrew Ford had 12 points and 11 rebounds. Max Johnson also scored in double digits with 10 points.

For Wolfe County, Jazz Johnson led the Wolves with 17 points, Wilgus Tolson followed with 12 points, and Sawyer Thompson finished with seven points and 11 rebounds.

The championship game is on Wednesday night at 7 p.m.

