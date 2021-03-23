Rescue Squad: 4 hikers, dog rescued from SWVA lake after building fire to help rescuers locate them

POUND, Va. (WJHL) – Four hikers and their dog were rescued from the Pound Lake area Sunday night.

CBS affiliate WJHL reports according to Pound Rescue Squad Inc., the group of hikers were able to find their way to the water’s edge after realizing they were in need of rescue.

The group consisted of two adult men, an adult woman, a teenage girl and a dog.

“The hikers were experienced hikers and actually knew their general location; however, concern for the overnight cold temps and darkness prompted their call to family, who then notified authorities and emergency services response,” the captain of the Pound Rescue Squad said in a statement to WJHL.

Officials say the party was located by helicopter after they were able to build a fire to show rescuers their location.

The Coeburn Fire Department provided watercraft to reach the hikers, while members of the Pound Volunteer Fire Department and Pound Rescue Squad traveled to the hikers’ location.

No one was hurt during the situation.