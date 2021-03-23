PRIDE spring cleanup March 27 at Cumberland Falls

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - This Saturday, from 9 a.m. - noon, volunteers will clean up trash along Highway 90, and roads near Cumberland Falls State Resort Park.

“We ask volunteers to pre-register by March 25, just so we can plan where everyone will clean, but please come out on Saturday to register on site if you miss the pre-registration deadline,” said Tammie Nazario, President and CEO of Eastern Kentucky PRIDE.

“Roadside litter is worse than normal right now, in part due to COVID restrictions on the counties’ cleanup crews. Volunteers working in groups are desperately needed to get this job done before tourism season starts,” Nazario explained.

Volunteers receive assigned cleanup locations for social distancing, volunteers that are in the same group will clean up at each location.

Volunteers who do not pre-register are encouraged to pick up supplies between 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

To pre-register, volunteers should visit PRIDE@centertech.com or contact 888-577-4339. For in-person registration visit the McCreary County Library, McCreary County Tourism Office, Whitley County Courthouse, Corbin Library, or the Corbin Tourism Office.

All volunteers are asked to dress appropriately for working outdoors, sturdy shoes are recommended. PRIDE will provide gloves, safety vests, and trash bags.

This event is a partnership with Pride and the Cumberland Falls State Resort Park, McCreary County Fiscal Court 109 Board, Whitley County Fiscal Court, McCreary County Tourism, Corbin Tourism & Convention Commission, Whitley County Tourist Commission and Sheltowee Trace Outfitters.

42 counties of Southern and Eastern Kentucky are part of the PRIDE spring cleanup campaign.

