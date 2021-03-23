Advertisement

Police: Woman arrested after robbing Dollar Store

Nora Bowman
Nora Bowman(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday afternoon, around 2:53 p.m., deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman after she stole items from the Dollar Store on Keavy road.

Police say the arrest occurred on Highway 552, where 42-year-old Nora Bowman tried to leave without paying for several items. Investigators said an employee suffered minor injuries after they were pushed to the ground, in an attempt to stop Bowman from leaving.

Deputies said Bowman stole items valued a total of $28.46

Following the encounter with the employee, police say Bowman drove away in a silver Dodge Charger headed south on Keavy Road.

A Laurel County Sheriff’s deputy located Bowman’s vehicle behind a home four miles away. When police say when they made their way towards Bowman, she ran into a barn covered in hay to hide from deputies. Police used their K-9 “Maverick” to locate bowman in the hay.

Bowman was arrested and charged with robbery, resisting arrest, public intoxication. She was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley Silvers (left) and Ashley Vincent (right) stand side by side at the register where they...
Gas station employees save woman from abduction
Joseph M. Johnson
Police: One arrested on DUI and rape charges
Money
Gov. Beshear, Congressman Rogers announce projects in Eastern Kentucky
Michael D. Shorter (meth)
One facing drug charges after police say they found half a pound of meth
(Photos: Laurel County Sheriff's Office/Laurel County Correctional Center)
Sheriff’s Office, local police departments aid in “huge” meth bust on I-75 in Laurel County

Latest News

Gov. Beshear signs Lifesaving Bill to Cap Insulin Costs; More than half a million Kentuckians...
Gov. Beshear signs Lifesaving Bill to Cap Insulin Costs; More than half a million Kentuckians have diabetes 11 p.m.
‘He exemplified what good journalism should be’: Kentucky journalists remember Al Smith 11 p.m.
‘He exemplified what good journalism should be’: Kentucky journalists remember Al Smith 11 p.m.
Kentucky State Police investigating death in Clay County, human remains found
PRIDE spring cleanup
PRIDE spring cleanup March 27 at Cumberland Falls
WYMT's Neil Middleton was recently selected as Media Person of the Year by the Kentucky Society...
WYMT’s Neil Middleton named Media Person of the Year