Police: Woman arrested after robbing Dollar Store

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday afternoon, around 2:53 p.m., deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman after she stole items from the Dollar Store on Keavy road.

Police say the arrest occurred on Highway 552, where 42-year-old Nora Bowman tried to leave without paying for several items. Investigators said an employee suffered minor injuries after they were pushed to the ground, in an attempt to stop Bowman from leaving.

Deputies said Bowman stole items valued a total of $28.46

Following the encounter with the employee, police say Bowman drove away in a silver Dodge Charger headed south on Keavy Road.

A Laurel County Sheriff’s deputy located Bowman’s vehicle behind a home four miles away. When police say when they made their way towards Bowman, she ran into a barn covered in hay to hide from deputies. Police used their K-9 “Maverick” to locate bowman in the hay.

Bowman was arrested and charged with robbery, resisting arrest, public intoxication. She was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.