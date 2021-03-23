Police: Man arrested at station for outstanding warrant, possession of various drugs
Mar. 23, 2021
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard Police Officers say a man was arrested at the Hazard Police Station Tuesday morning, after he was found to have an outstanding warrant and drugs on him.
33-year-old Elmer Ray Shell of Viper went to the station to retrieve a firearm from police when they discovered they had outstanding warrants for his arrest.
A search of his car also revealed 62 grams of meth, 19 grams of cocaine, 2 packets of heroin, 2 baggies of marijuana, scales, and other drug paraphernalia. Two additional firearms were also recovered.
Shell received additional drug charges and was arrested.
