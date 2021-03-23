Officials issue Golden Alert for missing man in Harlan County

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Harlan County are asking for your help to find a missing man.

Jordan Cress, 20, was last seen at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Pine View Trailer Park in Cumberland. Police tell WYMT he asked his legal guardians if he could go jogging and has not returned. He is 5′11″, 123 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.

We’re told he was wearing a Harlan County t-shirt with the sleeves cut off, blue jeans, boots, a gold chain and glasses.

Officials say Cress has Aspergers Syndrome.

If you have seen him or have any information about his whereabouts, please call the Cumberland Police Department at 606-589-2105.

