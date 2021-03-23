Advertisement

New supervisor for Daniel Boone National Forest

The Kentucky native grew up in Laurel County and began working with the U.S. Forest Service as a student volunteer at the age of 16.
H. Scott Ray will oversee 709,000 acres of forest in 21 eastern Kentucky counties.
H. Scott Ray will oversee 709,000 acres of forest in 21 eastern Kentucky counties.(Daniel Boone National Forest)
By Claudette Enriquez
Mar. 23, 2021
WINCHESTER, Ky. (AP) - The Forest Service has named a new supervisor for the Daniel Boone National Forest. Officials said in a statement that H. Scott Ray will oversee 709,000 acres of forest in 21 eastern Kentucky counties.

He has been the acting forest supervisor since December and served as deputy forest supervisor for four years before that. The statement says the Kentucky native grew up in Laurel County and began working with the U.S. Forest Service as a student volunteer at the age of 16. Ray says he is honored by the opportunity and excited to work with others who help care for the forest.

