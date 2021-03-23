Advertisement

New Kentucky Derby ticket inventory to go on sale Friday

If you want to attend Kentucky Derby 147, this may be your chance. New ticket inventory will go...
If you want to attend Kentucky Derby 147, this may be your chance. New ticket inventory will go on sale Friday, March 26 at noon.(WAVE 3 News)
By Gray Media
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you want to attend Kentucky Derby 147, this may be your chance. New ticket inventory will go on sale Friday, March 26 at noon.

Two-day Oaks and Derby tickets opens are for uncovered reserved bleacher seating in the first turn and uncovered reserved box seating for six in the infield. A limited number of first and second floor grandstand reserved seats will also be available for purchase.

One change this year is to accommodate COVID safety precautions. All reserved Oaks and Derby seats include all-inclusive food and drinks. This reduces the amount if time in lines and eliminates the need for cash transactions. Crowd capacity will be limited to 40% to 50%. Some areas with proper social distancing will allow 60% capacity.

For more information on tickets, click here.

The 147th running of the $1.25 million Longines Kentucky Oaks will take place on Friday, April 30.

The $3 million Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve will be held on Saturday, May 1.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley Silvers (left) and Ashley Vincent (right) stand side by side at the register where they...
Gas station employees save woman from abduction
Joseph M. Johnson
Police: One arrested on DUI and rape charges
Money
Gov. Beshear, Congressman Rogers announce projects in Eastern Kentucky
Michael D. Shorter (meth)
One facing drug charges after police say they found half a pound of meth
(Photos: Laurel County Sheriff's Office/Laurel County Correctional Center)
Sheriff’s Office, local police departments aid in “huge” meth bust on I-75 in Laurel County

Latest News

Gov. Beshear signs Lifesaving Bill to Cap Insulin Costs; More than half a million Kentuckians...
Gov. Beshear signs Lifesaving Bill to Cap Insulin Costs; More than half a million Kentuckians have diabetes 11 p.m.
‘He exemplified what good journalism should be’: Kentucky journalists remember Al Smith 11 p.m.
‘He exemplified what good journalism should be’: Kentucky journalists remember Al Smith 11 p.m.
Kentucky State Police investigating death in Clay County, human remains found
PRIDE spring cleanup
PRIDE spring cleanup March 27 at Cumberland Falls
WYMT's Neil Middleton was recently selected as Media Person of the Year by the Kentucky Society...
WYMT’s Neil Middleton named Media Person of the Year