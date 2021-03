HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Andrew Sizemore is a WYMT Mountain Student Achiever.

Andrew is a senior at Knox Central High School where he has a 3.78 GPA.

He has played on the basketball team for all four years of his high school career where they won back-to-back regional tournaments.

Andrew is also a member of the football team.

