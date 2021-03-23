Advertisement

Officials: More contagious coronavirus variant is spreading across the US

Generic Coronavirus
Generic Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By WAVE News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 3:00 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Variants and mutations are words that weren’t in news headlines very often until COVID. Health experts are talking a lot about variants now because of how quickly they are spreading.

“There are a number of variants, but the one right now that is gaining momentum in our own country is the B.1.1.7, which is the ‘UK variant’ as they call it because it just happened to be first noticed in the UK,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the NIAID said.

Dr. Fauci said every day the UK variant is getting more dominant in our country and likely counts now for 20-30 percent of the infections right now and that number is growing.

According to the CDC, there are more than 6,390 reported cases of the B.1.1.7. variant in the United States. Officials say there are 25 cases of the variant in Kentucky.

“I am concerned, but there is still hope as far as combating this,” Dr. Mark Burns, an Infectious Disease Specialist at UofL Health says.

Burns said the hope comes from the three vaccines we have available right now that appear to protect well against B.1.1.7. We also have to double down on wearing masks, avoiding crowds, social distancing.

“The symptoms are not any different,” Burns said. “The UK variant is actually more communicable.”

In January 2021, experts in the UK reported that this variant may be associated with an increased risk of death compared to other variant viruses. Burns said you would have to be tested for the UK variant, but there is another sign.

“Let’s just say if you get COVID again that would be a very high suspicion, a high index of suspicion that this could be a variant causing it,” Burns said.

Burns says he does have confidence in the AstraZeneca vaccine which could be in the arms of Americans soon and its protection against the UK variant.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley Silvers (left) and Ashley Vincent (right) stand side by side at the register where they...
Gas station employees save woman from abduction
Joseph M. Johnson
Police: One arrested on DUI and rape charges
Money
Gov. Beshear, Congressman Rogers announce projects in Eastern Kentucky
Michael D. Shorter (meth)
One facing drug charges after police say they found half a pound of meth
(Photos: Laurel County Sheriff's Office/Laurel County Correctional Center)
Sheriff’s Office, local police departments aid in “huge” meth bust on I-75 in Laurel County

Latest News

Gov. Beshear signs Lifesaving Bill to Cap Insulin Costs; More than half a million Kentuckians...
Gov. Beshear signs Lifesaving Bill to Cap Insulin Costs; More than half a million Kentuckians have diabetes 11 p.m.
‘He exemplified what good journalism should be’: Kentucky journalists remember Al Smith 11 p.m.
‘He exemplified what good journalism should be’: Kentucky journalists remember Al Smith 11 p.m.
Kentucky State Police investigating death in Clay County, human remains found
PRIDE spring cleanup
PRIDE spring cleanup March 27 at Cumberland Falls
WYMT's Neil Middleton was recently selected as Media Person of the Year by the Kentucky Society...
WYMT’s Neil Middleton named Media Person of the Year