Monday night high school basketball scores from across Kentucky

Region tournaments kicked off across the commonwealth Monday night.

Below are the scores from those games.

Boys Basketball

1st Region

Murray 61 vs. Mayfield 46

Paducah Tilghman 75 vs. Carlisle County 45

2nd Region

Henderson County 71 vs. Caldwell County 56

Hopkinsville 58 vs. Lyon County 56

Madisonville-North Hopkins 49 vs. Webster County 44

University Heights 80 vs. Crittenden County 79

3rd Region

Ohio County 57 vs. Grayson County 42

Owensboro Catholic 63 vs. Meade County 57

4th Region

Bowling Green 53 vs. Allen County-Scottsville 38

5th Region

John Hardin 47 vs. LaRue County 45

Washington County 73 vs. Campbellsville 60

6th Region

Bullitt East 86 vs. Evangel Christian 72

DeSales 54 vs. Beth Haven 43

Fern Creek 58 vs. Pleasure Ridge Park 56

Western 65 vs. Bullitt Central 62

Ballard 80 vs. Central 47

7th Region

DuPont Manual 64 vs. Eastern 57

Male 50 vs. Seneca 45

Trinity (Louisville) 62 vs. St. Xavier 58

Collins 73 vs. Walton-Verona 70 (OT)

8th Region

Oldham County 67 vs. Owen County 39

Conner 76 vs. Holy Cross (Covington) 71

9th Region

Dixie Heights 73 vs. Newport 43

Highlands 104 vs. Ryle 62

St. Henry 61 vs. Covington Catholic 60

Campbell County 71 vs. Bracken County 64

10th Region

Montgomery County 84 vs. Robertson County 73 (Double OT)

13th Region

Corbin 63 vs. Harlan 53

North Laurel 86 vs. Barbourville 50

14th Region

Hazard 59 vs. Wolfe County 50

Knott County Central 68 vs. Perry County Central 59

15th Region

Betsy Layne 74 vs. Pike County Central 62

Johnson Central 71 vs. East Ridge 68 (Triple OT)

16th Region

Boyd County 50 vs. Lewis County 39

Rowan County 54 vs. Elliott County 37

Girls Basketball

11th Region

Franklin County 64 vs. Madison Central 28

Lafayette 61at Scott County 52

Madison Southern 49 vs. Great Crossing 44

Tates Creek 70 vs. Frederick Douglass 62

12th Region

Danville 79 vs. Rockcastle County 61

Southwestern 60 vs. West Jessamine 32

