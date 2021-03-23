Monday night high school basketball scores from across Kentucky
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Region tournaments kicked off across the commonwealth Monday night.
Below are the scores from those games.
Boys Basketball
1st Region
Paducah Tilghman 75 vs. Carlisle County 45
2nd Region
Henderson County 71 vs. Caldwell County 56
Hopkinsville 58 vs. Lyon County 56
Madisonville-North Hopkins 49 vs. Webster County 44
University Heights 80 vs. Crittenden County 79
3rd Region
Ohio County 57 vs. Grayson County 42
Owensboro Catholic 63 vs. Meade County 57
4th Region
Bowling Green 53 vs. Allen County-Scottsville 38
5th Region
John Hardin 47 vs. LaRue County 45
Washington County 73 vs. Campbellsville 60
6th Region
Bullitt East 86 vs. Evangel Christian 72
DeSales 54 vs. Beth Haven 43
Fern Creek 58 vs. Pleasure Ridge Park 56
Western 65 vs. Bullitt Central 62
7th Region
DuPont Manual 64 vs. Eastern 57
Trinity (Louisville) 62 vs. St. Xavier 58
Collins 73 vs. Walton-Verona 70 (OT)
8th Region
Oldham County 67 vs. Owen County 39
Conner 76 vs. Holy Cross (Covington) 71
9th Region
Dixie Heights 73 vs. Newport 43
St. Henry 61 vs. Covington Catholic 60
Campbell County 71 vs. Bracken County 64
10th Region
Montgomery County 84 vs. Robertson County 73 (Double OT)
13th Region
North Laurel 86 vs. Barbourville 50
14th Region
Hazard 59 vs. Wolfe County 50
Knott County Central 68 vs. Perry County Central 59
15th Region
Betsy Layne 74 vs. Pike County Central 62
Johnson Central 71 vs. East Ridge 68 (Triple OT)
16th Region
Boyd County 50 vs. Lewis County 39
Rowan County 54 vs. Elliott County 37
Girls Basketball
11th Region
Franklin County 64 vs. Madison Central 28
Lafayette 61at Scott County 52
Madison Southern 49 vs. Great Crossing 44
Tates Creek 70 vs. Frederick Douglass 62
12th Region
Danville 79 vs. Rockcastle County 61
Southwestern 60 vs. West Jessamine 32
