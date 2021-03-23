Martin County Judge-Executive resigns during fiscal court meeting

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Martin County Judge-Executive resigned from his position following a meeting of the fiscal court Tuesday.

William R. Davis said he was “proud of what was accomplished the past two years” and said he believes his office “made a positive difference in people’s lives”.

He did not give any reason to his resignation.

Davis resigned during a streamed meeting on Facebook, stating it would be effective as of March 26th.

