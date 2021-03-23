Local health officials encourage everyone to get a Diabetes Risk Test

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - March 23rd is American Diabetes Association Alert Day. Health officials nationally and locally are encouraging everyone to take a Diabetes Risk Test to see if you or your loved ones are at risk of having this disease.

Registered Dietitian for the UK North Fork Valley Community Health Center Keisha Calhoun says it is a serious global issue that has found its way into the mountains.

“Here in Kentucky...about 13% of adults have diabetes and here in the Appalachian Region...our average of diabetics average actually 17%,” Calhoun said.

By taking a Diabetes Risk Test, the problem can be solved before it gets worst.

“The sooner you know you have diabetes or the sooner you take action to reverse it, could prevent Type 2 Diabetes. This is a very simple questionnaire,” Calhoun said.

One that Calhoun says could save your life before it is too late.

“You do not have to have a family history to develop diabetes and just because you are possibly fit and take care of yourself and have no symptoms, does not mean that you are not a diabetic or a prediabetic,” Calhoun said.

Once your results are determined, Calhoun says you should find your next course of action.

“You can discuss what treatment options are great for you, what lifestyle changes you might need to make to help you prevent becoming a diabetic or possibly preventing prediabetes,” Calhoun said.

Despite the holiday, Calhoun says the test is always readily available.

“It’s quick, it’s easy, it’s free, so you can go on at any time and take it for yourself, have your friends and loved ones take it. You can always ask your doctors too and they can always pull it up for you,” Calhoun said.

Calhoun says you can go to cdc.gov or diabetes.org to take the test.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.