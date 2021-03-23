Korean War Veteran receives high school diploma at 86 years old

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - At just 17 years old, Pike County Native and Hellier High School Student Claudie Little dropped out of school to serve his country.

“They didn’t enforce truancy. You know like they do now and my mother and daddy had 17 children and me and my older brother was the first two and the rest of them were just like step ladder,” said Little. “There became a thing .. they were wanting volunteers for the Marine Corps and I joined the Marine Corps.”

After he served in the Korean War and active duty for four years, he and his wife began growing their family. Now, 86, throughout his life Little always wanted to obtain his high school diploma, but it never seemed to be the right time.

“School was the last thing I thought of. Back in them days and they didn’t force it so I gotta work. I said I gotta work. I got a family now. I can’t go to school,” he said.

But his dream recently came true, as Little was presented with his Hellier High School diploma, during a Pike County Schools Board of Education meeting.

“I couldn’t believe what was going on. They were just the talking and the clapping and going on. They were so nice I can’t tell you how good that made me feel,” he said.

To make this happen, Little’s grandson, Justin Hamilton worked with several district officials. He said he did this, as a way to thank him for the impact he has had not only on his life but the lives of many in the community.

“It’s come full circle. I’ve tried to give a few things back to ya. It’s something small but I hope it means something to him,” he said.

Hamilton says many people, like his grandfather had to pause their education, in order to help support their families. He adds his grandfather served three active tours and five inactive tours in the military.

