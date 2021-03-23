Advertisement

Kentucky State Police investigating death in Clay County, human remains found

By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIG CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police are investigating a death in the Big Creek area of Clay County.

Troopers say they received a complaint Monday evening about possible human remains found in the area.

They say the remains have been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for identification.

This case remains under investigation by KSP. Troopers were assisted on the scene by Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Clay County Coroner’s Office.

