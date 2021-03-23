Advertisement

Kentuckians 50 years and older now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine

ARH has administered nearly 45,000 vaccines throughout the hospital system.
Vaccination Efforts
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

There is good news for people looking to get vaccinated throughout the region as eligibility is now expanded in Kentucky.

People 50 years and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Chris Milwee, CEO of Ambulatory Services at Appalachian Regional Hospital, says vaccination efforts remain in full force as more people become eligible to receive that shot of hope.

“We are moving down to the 50-year-old population now so for anyone that wants to get a vaccine that is 50 years old or fall in that 1C category,” said Milwee. “You know the people are just excited. The people that are coming they are extremely happy and thankful for the services that ARH is providing in all their communities.”

He says the process to receive the vaccine is not that much different than other hospital services.

“Really a routine vaccine so to speaks as to the process. Just waiting afterward for 15 minutes is a little different but otherwise, it’s a pretty simple process. "

As they continue their mission to vaccinate as many Eastern Kentuckians as possible.

“So we’ve completed over 45,000 vaccines so far throughout ARH so we’ve gotten through our waiting list pretty quickly. Right now there is really not a huge waitlist so anyone who wants this vaccine I’d encourage you to go register regardless of your age because we’re going to prioritize you and get you in as quickly as possible,” said Milwee. “We’re trying to use all the vaccines we can each week that the state gives to us and do as many as we can. So go online and register and will get you in for the vaccine. "

You can register for a vaccine at ARH here.

