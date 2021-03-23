Johnson Central wins 3OT thriller; Betsy Layne pulls away for 15th Region semifinal date
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a long night at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville with two hotly contested quarterfinals. In the end, both Johnson Central and Betsy Layne moved on to Friday night’s 15th Region semifinals.
In game one, Isaiah May’s three with 2.7 seconds left in the third overtime gave Johnson Central the lead for good. Issac Woods’s half-court prayer went begging, and Johnson Central escaped with a 71-68 win over East Ridge.
The two went back and forth throughout, with Woods making huge free throws in regulation to send it to overtime. In OT, Jonathon Mills had a putback to put East Ridge up by two. But Johnson Central drew a foul on the out of bounds play and Cory VanHoose’s two free throws sent the game to double overtime.
In double OT, Mills came up big again for East Ridge, knocking down a three as time expired to tie things at 68.
VanHoose led all scorers with 29 points, while May followed up with 24. East Ridge had four scorers in double figures, led by Issac Woods with 17 points. Jonathon Mills and Eli Sykes had 16 points each, while Braxton Stanley added 11.
In semifinal No. 2, it looked as though there would be another game coming down to the wire. However, Betsy Layne pulled away at the start of the fourth quarter to defeat Pike Central, 74-62.
The Bobcats will take on Johnson Central on Friday night in the first boys’ 15th Region semifinal game at 6:30 p.m. The second semifinal will be set on Tuesday night when the other two quarterfinals take place.
