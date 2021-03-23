Hot-shooting Iowa downs Kentucky in second round of NCAA Tournament

SAN ANTONIO, TX. (WYMT) - Kentucky women’s basketball had its season come to an end on Tuesday evening. The Wildcats fell to high-scoring Iowa, 86-72. The Hawkeyes shot 57.4% from the field on the night and 50% from three. Iowa came into the game averaging 86.6 points per game while shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from 3.

Iowa got off to a hot start with an 11-0 run to open the game, which led to a 23-11 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Hawkeyes stretched the lead to 27 at the half at 49-22. The Wildcats scored 11 points each in the first two quarters of the contest, starting the game 0/8 from the field. The Hawkeyes maintained the big lead throughout the game, despite the Cats turning up the pressure in the second half.

Rhyne Howard led Kentucky with 28 points, while Dre’Una Edwards followed up with 16 points. Caitlin Clark, who is a national freshman of the year candidate, showed why with 35 points, shooting 65% from the field and 55% from three. She also added seven rebounds and six assists.

With the loss, the Cats end the season at 18-9.

