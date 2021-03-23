Advertisement

Hot-shooting Iowa downs Kentucky in second round of NCAA Tournament

San Antonio, TX - MARCH 23: {KENTUCKY VS IOWA} during the Division I Women’s Basketball...
San Antonio, TX - MARCH 23: {KENTUCKY VS IOWA} during the Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament held at Bill Greehey Arena on March 23, 2021 in San Antonio, TX. (Photo by Rudy Gonzalez/NCAA Photos)(Rodolfo Gonzalez | NCAA)
By Willie Hope
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, TX. (WYMT) - Kentucky women’s basketball had its season come to an end on Tuesday evening. The Wildcats fell to high-scoring Iowa, 86-72. The Hawkeyes shot 57.4% from the field on the night and 50% from three. Iowa came into the game averaging 86.6 points per game while shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from 3.

Iowa got off to a hot start with an 11-0 run to open the game, which led to a 23-11 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Hawkeyes stretched the lead to 27 at the half at 49-22. The Wildcats scored 11 points each in the first two quarters of the contest, starting the game 0/8 from the field. The Hawkeyes maintained the big lead throughout the game, despite the Cats turning up the pressure in the second half.

Rhyne Howard led Kentucky with 28 points, while Dre’Una Edwards followed up with 16 points. Caitlin Clark, who is a national freshman of the year candidate, showed why with 35 points, shooting 65% from the field and 55% from three. She also added seven rebounds and six assists.

With the loss, the Cats end the season at 18-9.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have issued a Golden Alert for Jordan Cress, who was last seen Monday evening in...
Officials issue Golden Alert for missing man in Harlan County
Nora Bowman
Police: Woman arrested after robbing Dollar Store
Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, of Panama City Beach, faces one count of murder and one count of...
Report: Gunman warned Louisville stepbrothers ‘I’m going to shoot you’ on Florida beach
Kentucky State Police investigating death in Clay County, human remains found
Brian moore paintsville firefighter
Paintsville firefighter dies in motorcycle crash

Latest News

KHSAA Basketball
Scores form Tuesday night’s region tournament action
Belfry, Paintsville secure spot in Boys 15th Region Semifinals
13th Region highlights
13th Region highlights
15th region highlights - March 23, 2021
15th region highlights - March 23, 2021
14th region highlights
14th region highlights