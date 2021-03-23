Have you seen me? Golden Alert issued for missing teen in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Golden Alert was issued for a missing teen in Laurel County Tuesday.

Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are searching for 15-year-old Timothy Mullins.

Mullins was last seen off American Greeting Card Road on March 22, around 11 a.m.

If you know where Mullins is, please call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

