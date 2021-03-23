Advertisement

Harlan County’s Trent Noah out for regional rematch due to broken foot

(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One of Harlan County’s best players will not be on the court Tuesday night as they take on Knox Central in the 13th Region Tournament.

John Henson with Harlan County Sports reports point guard Trent Noah is out with a broken foot and a torn tendon.

Harlan County High School coach Michael Jones is quoted on the website saying the whole team is disappointed for Noah.

“We now know he’s been playing with a broke foot for awhile. That tells you what type of kid he is and the toughness he has. I have no doubts he will get back sooner than later and will be stronger than before,” Jones said.

Noah was averaging 11.8 points and five rebounds per game before the injury. He was also ranked as one of the state’s top freshmen players in the preseason.

The game between the Black Bears and the Panthers is a rematch of last year’s regional finals.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley Silvers (left) and Ashley Vincent (right) stand side by side at the register where they...
Gas station employees save woman from abduction
Joseph M. Johnson
Police: One arrested on DUI and rape charges
Money
Gov. Beshear, Congressman Rogers announce projects in Eastern Kentucky
Michael D. Shorter (meth)
One facing drug charges after police say they found half a pound of meth
(Photos: Laurel County Sheriff's Office/Laurel County Correctional Center)
Sheriff’s Office, local police departments aid in “huge” meth bust on I-75 in Laurel County

Latest News

13th Region highlights
13th Region highlights
14th region highlights
14th region highlights
15th Region highlights
15th Region highlights
2021 KHSAA basketball region championship trophy
Region tournament brackets in the Mountains
WYMT and Kentucky Sports Radio are teaming up to bring you the 13th Region Boys and Girls...
13th Region Tournament Preview: South Laurel vs. Clay County