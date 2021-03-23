Harlan County’s Trent Noah out for regional rematch due to broken foot

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One of Harlan County’s best players will not be on the court Tuesday night as they take on Knox Central in the 13th Region Tournament.

John Henson with Harlan County Sports reports point guard Trent Noah is out with a broken foot and a torn tendon.

Harlan County High School coach Michael Jones is quoted on the website saying the whole team is disappointed for Noah.

“We now know he’s been playing with a broke foot for awhile. That tells you what type of kid he is and the toughness he has. I have no doubts he will get back sooner than later and will be stronger than before,” Jones said.

Noah was averaging 11.8 points and five rebounds per game before the injury. He was also ranked as one of the state’s top freshmen players in the preseason.

The game between the Black Bears and the Panthers is a rematch of last year’s regional finals.

