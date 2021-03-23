Governor Beshear announces less than 900 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday
The state’s positivity rate remains below 3 percent
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced 893 new cases and 11 new deaths.
The current positivity rate is 2.93%
436 people are in the hospital, and 93 are in the ICU.
In total, 421,999 Kentuckians have contracted COVID-19 thus far.
5,814 Kentuckians have died from COVID-19.
The governor also announced Kentucky once again broke a weekly vaccination record with 198,447 new Kentuckians receiving a COVID-19 vaccine during the last reporting week, which started on March 16th.
The previous weekly record was 165,217 new Kentuckians receiving a vaccine in the week beginning March 9th.
As of Tuesday, nine out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.
You can see how your county is doing right now here.
If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.
You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19
