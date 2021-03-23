Advertisement

Governor Beshear announces less than 900 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday

The state’s positivity rate remains below 3 percent
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(Governor Andy Beshear/Youtube)
By TJ Caudill
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced 893 new cases and 11 new deaths.

The current positivity rate is 2.93%

436 people are in the hospital, and 93 are in the ICU.

In total, 421,999 Kentuckians have contracted COVID-19 thus far.

5,814 Kentuckians have died from COVID-19.

The governor also announced Kentucky once again broke a weekly vaccination record with 198,447 new Kentuckians receiving a COVID-19 vaccine during the last reporting week, which started on March 16th.

The previous weekly record was 165,217 new Kentuckians receiving a vaccine in the week beginning March 9th.

Kentucky COVID-19 numbers 3/23
Kentucky COVID-19 numbers 3/23(WYMT)

As of Tuesday, nine out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

You can see how your county is doing right now here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

