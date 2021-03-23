Gov. Beshear vetoed a bill that prevented children from receiving food benefits and signed new bills changing retirement contribution

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced the signing of several public protection bills Tuesday afternoon. The bills are intended to create a safer and more secure Kentucky.

Governor Beshear also vetoed several bills.

Governor Beshear says one bill will help the pension system so much it will literally keep some public places open such as domestic violence shelters and sexual abuse recovery centers. With contribution rates rising, Governor Beshear says there’s been more layoffs and outsourcing hurting healthy retirements and he says this really impacted a lot of agencies.

“And this bill gives more time for these agencies to pay their pension obligation which in turn means there’s more services to help our children right now,” said Beshear.

The governor also announced the signing of several bills aimed to curb child sexual abuse, such as more defined background checks for workers at youth camps and more penalties for viewing child pornographic images.

“These measures will assure that survivors will seek accountability for their perpetrators,” said Terry Brooks with Kentucky Youth Advocates.

But the governor also says the legislature did harm in other bills, one being House Bill 312.

“I’m vetoing House Bill 312 because it defeats the entire purpose of the Kentucky open records act, which exists to ensure people’s right to know how their government operates,” said Beshear.

Here is a list of bills that were signed Tuesday by Governor Beshear:

House Bill 8: The Governor supports House Bill 8 because it means retirement contributions from employers will no longer be based solely on a percentage of their payroll.

Under the previous bill, some employers were able to drastically reduce their contributions simply by laying off and outsourcing staff. In the last decade alone, the number of active member employees the Kentucky Employee Retirement Systems funding has been based on declined dramatically. The result of that resulted in tax rates increasing; this would later lead to more layoffs.

“This bill means children who have been waiting to receive trauma-informed services will get them. It means more communities will be served, more programs will be saved from cuts and these agencies will keep their doors open,” said Gov. Beshear.

House Bill 254: Strengthens background checks, preventing child exploitation, and longer prison sentences.

“As attorney general, I saw first-hand how our children can be exploited online, often without even realizing it. HB 254 provides law enforcement with the authority to charge offenders with more serious crimes,” said Gov. Beshear. “This bill is personal to me as a father of a 10- and an 11-year-old. Protecting our children has to be our number one priority.”

Senate Bill 66: Strengthens background checks with better requirements and standards for employees and volunteers working with children.

Senate Bill 64: Will provide enhanced tools to end child sex abuse, using the internet to prey on children 12 and under on the internet. This bill also makes it easier for law enforcement to conduct undercover stings and increases the chances of stopping a horrific crime against a child from being facilitated through the internet.

“Senate Bill 64 gives the commonwealth enhanced tools to continue fighting to end child sexual abuse. Kentucky must crack down on cybercrimes so we can better protect our children,” said Gov. Beshear.

House Bill 472: Protects children from misdemeanor sex offenders, ages 5 to 10 years old.

“Most children, in particular the very young, do not disclose abuse in real time,” said Gov. Beshear. “We must do everything we can to create the safe pathways so that survivors of childhood sexual abuse feel empowered to make their voices heard and tell their stories in their own time, while ensuring we can still hold the perpetrators accountable.”

Multiple community leaders working to end child abuse in Kentucky thanked the Governor and state legislators in video messages, including: Dr. Terry Brooks, executive director, Kentucky Youth Advocates and Jill Seyfred, executive director, Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky.

House Bill 7: Establishes advisory counsel for recovery-ready communities, using resources such as employment, transportation, recovery meetings, and support groups in areas that need it. This will help the state fight drug addiction to save lives and ensure brighter futures for Kentucky families.

House Bill 273: This bill is known Bailey Holt Preston Cope victim privacy act. The bill will put limited restrictions on the release of photos and videos of violent crime.

“I am committed to transparency in government, but we must not allow victims of traumatic events to be needlessly re-victimized by releasing this kind of material without their knowledge or consent,” said Gov. Beshear.

House Bill 105: Strengthens our response immobilizing efforts when a Kentuckian goes missing. Using highway signs, amber alert system, warning system, and electronic media.

By investing in communications resources, this bill will help bring Kentuckians home before a dangerous situation becomes a tragedy.

Senate Bill 84: Allows those who are incarcerated or pregnant while incarcerated to have a safe and healthy pregnancy through access to the necessary resources.

The Governor supports this bill, which treats health care as a basic human right and prioritizes giving children the best start to their life despite circumstances beyond their control.

House Bill 392: Provides senior citizens and households with energy funding through home energy assistance programs.

Here is a list of bills that were vetoed by Governor Beshear and why

House Bill 475: Intentionally weakens worker health and safety protections for Kentucky workers. Gov. Beshear says this bill will make it harder for Kentucky’s occupational safety and health programs to target its regulations to specific dangerous conditions faced by Kentucky workers.

Senate Bill 65: This bill prevented children from receiving food benefits. Gov. Beshear has decided to veto the bill in order to fight hunger and give food benefits back to children. In one out of every six Kentucky households, children experience food insecurity. This will help families so they will not go hungry.

“This is a cruel bill at any time – but certainly in a once-in-100-year pandemic, taking food benefits away from children is cruel,” said Gov. Beshear. “One in six Kentucky households with children experiences food insecurity. My faith teaches me that we never punish a child for the actions of a parent.”

House Bill 312: Gov. Beshear says it defeats the entire purpose of the Kentucky open records act, which exists to ensure Kentuckians right to know how their government operates, he says it’s a recipe for secrecy.

The bill would shield the legislative branch from providing public records, and would make it the judge of what records it should produce with no ability for a citizen to appeal that decision to a judge. It would also prevent any nonresident of Kentucky from being able to access public records.

“I am vetoing House Bill 312 because it defeats the entire purpose of the Kentucky Open Records Act, which exists to ensure people’s right to know how their government operates,” said Gov. Beshear.

