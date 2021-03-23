Advertisement

Garth Brooks reschedules sold out Cincinnati concert

Garth Brooks performs a free concert on Auditorium Shores to help close out South By Southwest...
Garth Brooks performs a free concert on Auditorium Shores to help close out South By Southwest Conference And Festival on March 18, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Maggie Boyd) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***(Sipa via AP Images)(WIBW)
By Gray Media
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Country music star Garth Brooks rescheduled his sold out Cincinnati concert at Paul Brown Stadium.

The 7-time CMA Entertainer of the Year rescheduled the show from May 1 to Sept. 18.

Tickets already bought will still be valid for the rescheduled date.

Officials say Brooks sold 70,000 tickets in 75 minutes for his show in the Queen City.

“It was the most people to ever show up for a ticket on sale,” officials said in a press release. “He then set the all-time record for entertainment in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 75 minutes with a sell-out of 70,000 seats. This will be Garth’s first time playing at Paul Brown Stadium and the only Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia date on The Stadium Tour.”

Officials say Brooks is still the number-one-selling solo artist in U.S. history. He is one of the five artists that will receive the Kennedy Center Honors later this year.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley Silvers (left) and Ashley Vincent (right) stand side by side at the register where they...
Gas station employees save woman from abduction
Joseph M. Johnson
Police: One arrested on DUI and rape charges
Money
Gov. Beshear, Congressman Rogers announce projects in Eastern Kentucky
Michael D. Shorter (meth)
One facing drug charges after police say they found half a pound of meth
(Photos: Laurel County Sheriff's Office/Laurel County Correctional Center)
Sheriff’s Office, local police departments aid in “huge” meth bust on I-75 in Laurel County

Latest News

Gov. Beshear signs Lifesaving Bill to Cap Insulin Costs; More than half a million Kentuckians...
Gov. Beshear signs Lifesaving Bill to Cap Insulin Costs; More than half a million Kentuckians have diabetes 11 p.m.
‘He exemplified what good journalism should be’: Kentucky journalists remember Al Smith 11 p.m.
‘He exemplified what good journalism should be’: Kentucky journalists remember Al Smith 11 p.m.
Kentucky State Police investigating death in Clay County, human remains found
PRIDE spring cleanup
PRIDE spring cleanup March 27 at Cumberland Falls
WYMT's Neil Middleton was recently selected as Media Person of the Year by the Kentucky Society...
WYMT’s Neil Middleton named Media Person of the Year