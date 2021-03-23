Dreary looking but dry Tuesday, rain chances on the horizon

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While we could see some early sun today, the clouds quickly take over later. Rain chances will take over later in the week.

Today and Tonight

While it will be a little chilly this morning, temperatures will quickly climb into the low 70s by this afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be the name of the game, but we should stay dry until late tonight. Even then, it’s just scattered chances. Lows will drop into the mid-50s overnight.

Extended Forecast

Scattered rain chances continue into Wednesday, but the mild temperatures also stick around. Highs will again make their way into the low 70s. Cloudy skies with a few scattered showers will be with us Wednesday night as lows drop into the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday is the day that we’re most concerned about right now. An approaching system will bring the chances for showers and storms, but the biggest threat could be heavy rain that could lead to some flash flooding. Some models are trying to put out some decent rainfall totals through Friday morning. We still have a little bit to go, so we will continue to monitor and keep you posted. Rain gear will be your friend on Thursday. Highs will still top out close to 70.

Some stray rain chances are possible early Friday morning, but most of the day looks dry. Skies will clear out by the afternoon bringing sunshine back to the region. That trend will continue into the first part of the weekend. Highs Friday will be in the upper 60s and could be in the low to mid-70s on Saturday.

