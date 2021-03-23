Breathitt County officials working to stop recent littering problem

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - As spring kicks off, the Breathitt County community faces a growing problem, one that frustrates officials on a daily basis.

“We’re noticing a whole lot more litter and whole lot more dumping,” Calvin Saum said. “This is our county, we want everybody to be proud and be happy to come here...the big thing with littering is it’s probably the most preventable problem that we’ve got.”

As illegal dumping in the area continues to increase, Saum had no choice but to get the Breathitt County Sherrif’s Office involved in his efforts.

“I’ve known him (Sheriff Hollan) for probably 30 years, he’s always been interested in his community,” Saum said. “And now that he’s sheriff, he’s doing everything that he can to make Breathitt County a better place to live.”

To make the county cleaner, Saum said that the community must overcome this glaring obstacle.

“There’s no excuse at all to be littering along our roadways,” Saum said.

An obstacle that prevents people from enjoying both spring weather and nature

“We want to see the beauty, we don’t want to see peoples’ trash,” Saum said. Nobody wants to look at other peoples’ trash.”

Saum said that he has but one message for those who continue to litter.

“Have pride in your community and your county,” Saum said. “We don’t want to enforce this, I want people to not litter because it’s the right thing to do.”

