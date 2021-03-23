Bishop of United Methodist Church tours flood damage, hears churches response

JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bishop of the Kentucky Conference of the United Methodist Church traveled to Eastern Kentucky Tuesday to survey the damage left behind by the flood.

“I’m here to hear those stories and to share those stories with the rest of our annual conference to know the heart of people who are called to serve one another,” said Bishop Leonard Fairley.

He talked to churches and communities in Madison, Estill, Breathitt and Floyd Counties. Fairley said he learned about the heart of Eastern Kentuckians.

“That’s just been a marvelous blessing to me to know that we have people in Kentucky who will continue that work and continue to meet the needs when everybody else is long gone,” said Fairley. “Hearing these stories about people who are providing something that simple and hearing the stories about how words of encouragement how words of hope have been just tremendous, and watching the eyes of these people come alive with these amazing stories these amazing gifts that this community has shared with one another.”

Bishop Fairley says he will take the stories he heard Tuesday back to Louisville and share them with other leading officials in the church, so they are aware of what is happening in Eastern Kentucky.

“Even though the water is gone the need is still there and so one of the things that we’re trying to do in the United Methodist Church is help people understand that long after the sensation is over, is that we as a people are here for the long haul,” said Fairley.

The United Methodist Mountain Mission is playing a big role in filling the needs in the region. More than 1,000 churches across several states donate items which come into their plant in Jackson. The items are then transported to their Opportunity Stores across Southeastern Kentucky.

“We just want to make sure that we can help people get back on their feet,” said Karen Bunn, the executive director of United Methodist Mountain Mission.

At the store in Jackson, the mission gave away $30 dollar vouchers to each member of flood victim households. They could also receive one big furniture item.

“They are shopping. They are able to pick out the things that they need for their family instead of us just putting a box together and saying here,” said Bunn.

One of the employees at the Jackson store is a flood victim herself. About a foot and a half of water filled her home and her vehicle was destroyed.

“We went up on the railroad tracks and just sat there and watched the water coming up and coming up and I was like you know surely to God this is going to stop but it didn’t stop. It just kept raising and raising,” said Heather Elam. “My heart just dropped. All I could do was sit there and cry and cry because you know I’ve worked my whole life to have what I had and then in the snap of a finger everything just came and it was gone”

The United Methodist Mountain Mission and local Methodist churches rallied around her. They helped muck out her house and replace everything that was damaged.

“It looks like a brand new house. It’s better than it ever was and better than it will ever be and all of it happened through the grace of God,” said Elam.

Elam knows without the help, she could not be back in her home and back at work.

“They really really believe in helping people and that’s a God-sent miracle,” said Elam.

