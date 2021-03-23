2 arrested after police say they found 2 pounds of meth

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In a joint investigation with Barbourville Police Department, Corbin Police Department, DEA, and the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, found drugs in a vehicle after a traffic stop.

Police say they found 2 pounds of meth, and a gun, arresting the driver James Jason Wagers and the passenger Sonya Alberta Rogers.

50-year-old Wagers was taken into federal custody and charged with distribution of meth.

38-year-old Rogers was charged with possession of a controlled substance, meth, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both Rogers and Wagers were taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

