2 arrested after police say they found 2 pounds of meth
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In a joint investigation with Barbourville Police Department, Corbin Police Department, DEA, and the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, found drugs in a vehicle after a traffic stop.
Police say they found 2 pounds of meth, and a gun, arresting the driver James Jason Wagers and the passenger Sonya Alberta Rogers.
50-year-old Wagers was taken into federal custody and charged with distribution of meth.
38-year-old Rogers was charged with possession of a controlled substance, meth, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both Rogers and Wagers were taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.