13th Region Tournament Preview: South Laurel vs. Clay County

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT and Kentucky Sports Radio are teaming up to bring you the Martin’s Peterbilt 13th Region tournament as part of the Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week showcase.

In the second game Tuesday night, the South Laurel Cardinals will take on the Clay County Tigers at the Corbin Arena.

The Cardinals enter the game with a record of 18 and 5 following a big win over Corbin to take the 50th District championship.

Jeff Davis’ squad is led by Micah Anders, Parker Payne, Eli Gover, Brayden Reed, Rhys England and Caden Jones. Anders is their leading scorer with 12.6 points per game. South Laurel has won seven in a row and eight out of the last ten games.

Glenn Gray’s Clay County team is led by Connor Robinson, Connor Farmer, Raven Abner, Tate Farmer, Cole Garrison and Landon Hensley. Robinson leads the team in scoring with 24.6 points per game.

They enter the tournament as the runner-up in the 49th District. The team is six and four in the last ten games.

You can watch the games on WYMT’s Heroes & Icons channel, WYMT.com along with WYMT’s news app, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV and VUit.

To watch the game on VUit, you’ll have to go to https://www.vuit.com/events/.

South Laurel (18-5) and Clay County (14-8) are scheduled to play the nightcap at 7:30 p.m.

The Cardinals advanced to the 13th Region Tournament after defeating Williamsburg and then Corbin, 59-55, in the finals. The Tigers dropped a 63-61 decision to North Laurel in Friday’s 49th District title game.

The two teams haven’t played this season. South Laurel is 13-3 against regional opponents while Clay County is 10-6 against regional foes.