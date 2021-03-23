13th Region Tournament Preview: Knox Central vs. Harlan County

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT and Kentucky Sports Radio are teaming up to bring you the Martin’s Peterbilt 13th Region tournament as part of the Appalachian Wireless Game of the Week showcase.

In the first of two games Tuesday night, the Knox Central Panthers will take on the Harlan County Black Bears at the Corbin Arena. Our coverage of the game starts at 5:50 p.m.

The Panthers enter the game with a record of 15 and 5 following a big win over Barbourville to take the 51st district championship.

Tony Patterson’s squad is led by Jevonte Turner, who is the district player of the year, Isaac Mills, Gavin Chadwell, Abram Brock, Andrew Sizemore and KT Turner. Jevonte Turner averages 27.5 points per game. Knox Central comes into the matchup on a two-game winning streak and have won eight out of the last ten.

Michael Jones’ Harlan County team is led by Tyler Cole, Daniel Carmical, Jackson and Maddox Huff and Josh Turner. HC’s leading scorer, freshman guard Trent Noah, is out with a broken foot.

They enter the tournament as the runner-up in the 52nd District. The team is seven and three in the last ten games.

You can watch the games on WYMT’s Heroes & Icons channel, WYMT.com along with WYMT’s news app, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV and VUit.

To watch the game on VUit, you’ll have to go to https://www.vuit.com/events/.

