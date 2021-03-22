Woodford Reserve announces plans for major expansion

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - Woodford Reserve Distillery has announced plans for a major expansion. It’s a business that has continued to grow, despite the pandemic the past year.

It’s a Kentucky staple, an instantly recognizable label on any shelf.

“People were going to their favorite package stores and picking up Woodford Reserve and enjoying drinks at home. That just kept our growth going,” Master Distiller Chris Morris said.

While many businesses and restaurants were forced to put their ordering on hold, it was the people spending the past year at home who really helped Woodford Reserve grow.

“We’re producing for the future and you’ve got to keep going. But we’re also producing and bottling for today’s consumption so, we had to have our distillery continue to produce, as well as our bottling and warehouse productions,” Morris said.

Not only has the distillery managed to stay operational during the pandemic, but the demand for Woodford Reserve has grown. So much so, now they’re even expanding operations, complete with a new building

“That includes adding another set of those iconic triple pot stills, so we’ll have a total of six. We’re going to add eight new fermenters. And we’ll have an enhanced barrel handling operation,” Morris said.

By the end of summer 2022, the historic Woodford Reserve will be doubling its production capacity.

“As a result of that, we’re still number one and growing,” Morris said.

Construction will begin this spring and is expected to wrap up in summer 2022. This site at McCracken Pike will still be fully operational the whole time.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.