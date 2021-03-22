Wise County Sheriff’s Office holds golf tournament to benefit Special Olympics athletes
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WISE COUNTY, VA. (WYMT) - Sheriff E. Grant Kilgore and the Wise County Sheriff Office will hold a tournament to benefit Special Olympics athletes in Virginia.
The tournament is May 26th, starting at 9 a.m.
All proceeds from the tournament will go towards Special Olympics athletes in Virginia. If you wish to compete, complete the attached registration form and return to crasnake@wiseso.net or tmeade@wiseso.net
