Wise County Sheriff’s Office holds golf tournament to benefit Special Olympics athletes

WISE COUNTY, VA. (WYMT) - Sheriff E. Grant Kilgore and the Wise County Sheriff Office will hold a tournament to benefit Special Olympics athletes in Virginia.

The tournament is May 26th, starting at 9 a.m.

All proceeds from the tournament will go towards Special Olympics athletes in Virginia. If you wish to compete, complete the attached registration form and return to crasnake@wiseso.net or tmeade@wiseso.net

Join Sheriff E. Grant Kilgore and his team for the Wise County Sheriff's Office Special Olympics of VA Golf Tournament... Posted by Wise County Sheriff's Office on Monday, March 22, 2021

