Advertisement

Three arrested in Knox County on drug charges

Knox County drug evidence
Knox County drug evidence(Knox County Sheriff's Office)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knox County Deputies say a traffic stop led to a drug bust on Friday evening.

Inside of the vehicle, deputies say they found meth, digital scales, a pipe, marijuana, and more than $3,500 in cash.

29-year-old Andrew L. Evans of Jefferson, TN was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana, operating on a suspended/revoked license.

Evans was also wanted on a Bell County Bench warrant for fraudulent use of a credit card.

Two passengers in the vehicle with Evans were also arrested by Knox deputies.

52-year-old Donald Roberts and 38-year-old Ashley Ricker of Rutledge, TN were also arrested on trafficking and possession charges.

All three were taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

Ashley Ricker was later additionally charged with promoting contraband after she attempted to flush meth down the toilet at the detention center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley Silvers (left) and Ashley Vincent (right) stand side by side at the register where they...
Gas station employees save woman from abduction
Joseph M. Johnson
Police: One arrested on DUI and rape charges
Money
Gov. Beshear, Congressman Rogers announce projects in Eastern Kentucky
Michael D. Shorter (meth)
One facing drug charges after police say they found half a pound of meth
(Photos: Laurel County Sheriff's Office/Laurel County Correctional Center)
Sheriff’s Office, local police departments aid in “huge” meth bust on I-75 in Laurel County

Latest News

Gov. Beshear signs Lifesaving Bill to Cap Insulin Costs; More than half a million Kentuckians...
Gov. Beshear signs Lifesaving Bill to Cap Insulin Costs; More than half a million Kentuckians have diabetes 11 p.m.
‘He exemplified what good journalism should be’: Kentucky journalists remember Al Smith 11 p.m.
‘He exemplified what good journalism should be’: Kentucky journalists remember Al Smith 11 p.m.
Despite nearly 1.2 million Kentuckians getting vaccinated, and eligibility expanding Monday,...
Health leaders to Spring Break vacationers: Get tested for COVID
Police Lights
Road will be closed for two hours Tuesday to reconstruct crash
The pump station allows community members to insert a token and pump water into an external...
‘In 2021 it should be different’: Martin County community waits for water