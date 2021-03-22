Three arrested in Knox County on drug charges

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knox County Deputies say a traffic stop led to a drug bust on Friday evening.

Inside of the vehicle, deputies say they found meth, digital scales, a pipe, marijuana, and more than $3,500 in cash.

29-year-old Andrew L. Evans of Jefferson, TN was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana, operating on a suspended/revoked license.

Evans was also wanted on a Bell County Bench warrant for fraudulent use of a credit card.

Two passengers in the vehicle with Evans were also arrested by Knox deputies.

52-year-old Donald Roberts and 38-year-old Ashley Ricker of Rutledge, TN were also arrested on trafficking and possession charges.

All three were taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

Ashley Ricker was later additionally charged with promoting contraband after she attempted to flush meth down the toilet at the detention center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.