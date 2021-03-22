Advertisement

Tenn. child injured in house fire caused by unattended candle, officials say

According to fire crews, the child was asleep in a bedroom and woke up to fire at her feet.
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 10:16 AM EDT
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee officials said a 6-year-old was injured in a house fire caused by an unattended candle.

According to fire crews, the child was asleep in a bedroom and woke up to fire at her feet.

Rutherford County Fire Officials said the child was transported to Saint Thomas Rutherford and treated for minor burns.

“Fortunately, this situation did not result in further harm to the child or anyone else in the home,” said Lt./Asst. Fire Marshal Joshua Sanders in a press release. “An inadequate number of working smoke alarms in the home resulted in delayed notification of fire.”

Sanders said there was only one working smoke alarm in the home and it was not located near the child’s bedroom.

“Working smoke alarms outside of the bedroom area are extremely important,” Sanders said. “Having the proper amount of working smoke alarms in your home can cut your risk of home fire death in half.”

Officials said homeowners and parents should never leave a candle burning unattended.

The National Fire Protection Association lists the following additional safety tips if you DO burn candles in the home:

  • Use candle holders that are sturdy and won’t tip easily.
  • Light candles carefully. Keep your hair and loose clothing away from the flame.
  • Don’t burn a candle all the way down—put it out before it gets too close to the holder or container.
  • Never use a candle if oxygen is used in the home.
  • Have flashlights and battery-powered lighting ready to use in a power outage. Never use candles.
  • Keep matches and lighters up high and out of children’s reach, in a locked cabinet.

