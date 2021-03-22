Survivor returns to production since COVID pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Are you a fan of Survivor?

The CBS show, Survivor announced Monday it has returned back to production for its 41 series since the COVID pandemic.

“Exciting news! #Survivor is back in production. @JeffProbst is ready! Are you?” said Survivor in a Tweet.

I am thrilled to tell you all that @survivorcbs is going back into production and I will see you on the island for #Survivor 41! @CBS pic.twitter.com/RtQGVFoDDL — Jeff Probst (@JeffProbst) March 22, 2021

No information has been released on a premier date.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.