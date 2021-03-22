Advertisement

Survivor returns to production since COVID pandemic

Survivor is back in production.
(WTVY News 4)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Are you a fan of Survivor?

The CBS show, Survivor announced Monday it has returned back to production for its 41 series since the COVID pandemic.

“Exciting news! #Survivor is back in production. @JeffProbst is ready! Are you?” said Survivor in a Tweet.

No information has been released on a premier date.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley Silvers (left) and Ashley Vincent (right) stand side by side at the register where they...
Gas station employees save woman from abduction
Joseph M. Johnson
Police: One arrested on DUI and rape charges
Money
Gov. Beshear, Congressman Rogers announce projects in Eastern Kentucky
Michael D. Shorter (meth)
One facing drug charges after police say they found half a pound of meth
(Photos: Laurel County Sheriff's Office/Laurel County Correctional Center)
Sheriff’s Office, local police departments aid in “huge” meth bust on I-75 in Laurel County

Latest News

Gov. Beshear signs Lifesaving Bill to Cap Insulin Costs; More than half a million Kentuckians...
Gov. Beshear signs Lifesaving Bill to Cap Insulin Costs; More than half a million Kentuckians have diabetes 11 p.m.
‘He exemplified what good journalism should be’: Kentucky journalists remember Al Smith 11 p.m.
‘He exemplified what good journalism should be’: Kentucky journalists remember Al Smith 11 p.m.
Despite nearly 1.2 million Kentuckians getting vaccinated, and eligibility expanding Monday,...
Health leaders to Spring Break vacationers: Get tested for COVID
Police Lights
Road will be closed for two hours Tuesday to reconstruct crash
The pump station allows community members to insert a token and pump water into an external...
‘In 2021 it should be different’: Martin County community waits for water