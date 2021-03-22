Sheriff’s Office, local police departments aid in “huge” meth bust on I-75 in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies say a joint investigation between the Sheriff’s Office and the police departments in Barbourville and Corbin culminated in a traffic stop on I-75 Sunday evening.

Deputies say during the traffic stop they recovered two pounds of meth and a gun, arresting two people.

50-year-old James Jason Wagers and 38-year-old Sonya Alberta Rogers were both arrested and taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Wagers was also taken into federal custody.

