Roughly 43,000 pounds of food given out to families in need in Owsley County

OWSLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - For the past few weeks volunteers with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints have been helping families impacted by the devastating flooding. At the beginning, they delivered cleaning supplies by the semi load to several counties. And now, they’re helping put on food drives with 40 of their volunteers helping pack hundreds of cars in Owsley County.

“A lot of them came from two hours away to serve their brothers and sisters and their neighbors here. Even though we haven’t met them it’s important to pull together and show unity and help where we can,” Laura Davis said.

With this food drive, leaders say roughly 43,000 pounds of food will be given out and that amount will help around 800 families in need in Owsley County.

“To see the joy on the faces of those that are serving as well as those being served, I can’t even describe it, it’s a beautiful feeling,” Davis said.

But even after this food drive is complete, Davis says their work isn’t over. Their team and volunteers will continue to be there for these communities in their time of need.

“We’ve created a relationship, a partnership now with Partnership Housing and we’re going to bring up volunteers each month to help with their normal food commodity distribution,” Davis said.

Church leaders have also partnered with Just Serve, which is a program where agencies can go and put up their service needs and then families or individuals can go on and find projects that might fit for them.

