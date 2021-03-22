Police: One arrested on DUI and rape charges

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday, deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a traffic stop on Hal Rogers Parkway.

Police say Joseph M. Johnson (19) was charged with speeding 23 mph above the speed limit, driving on DUI suspended license, failure to wear a seatbelt, and several other traffic violations.

Deputies said they discovered Johnson was previously charged with rape, and endangering the welfare of a minor.

The incident occurred on April 11, 2020 when police say Johnson was involved with a minor, taking the girl from her home without her guardian’s approval.

Investigators said Johnson sexually assaulted the girl while leaving her in 30 degree temperatures late at night in the middle of the woods off White Oak Road.

Johnson was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

