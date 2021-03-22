Advertisement

Police: One arrested on DUI and rape charges

Joseph M. Johnson
Joseph M. Johnson(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday, deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after a traffic stop on Hal Rogers Parkway.

Police say Joseph M. Johnson (19) was charged with speeding 23 mph above the speed limit, driving on DUI suspended license, failure to wear a seatbelt, and several other traffic violations.

Deputies said they discovered Johnson was previously charged with rape, and endangering the welfare of a minor.

The incident occurred on April 11, 2020 when police say Johnson was involved with a minor, taking the girl from her home without her guardian’s approval.

Investigators said Johnson sexually assaulted the girl while leaving her in 30 degree temperatures late at night in the middle of the woods off White Oak Road.

Johnson was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley Silvers (left) and Ashley Vincent (right) stand side by side at the register where they...
Gas station employees save woman from abduction
Money
Gov. Beshear, Congressman Rogers announce projects in Eastern Kentucky
Michael D. Shorter (meth)
One facing drug charges after police say they found half a pound of meth
(Photos: Laurel County Sheriff's Office/Laurel County Correctional Center)
Sheriff’s Office, local police departments aid in “huge” meth bust on I-75 in Laurel County

Latest News

Gov. Beshear signs Lifesaving Bill to Cap Insulin Costs; More than half a million Kentuckians...
Gov. Beshear signs Lifesaving Bill to Cap Insulin Costs; More than half a million Kentuckians have diabetes 11 p.m.
‘He exemplified what good journalism should be’: Kentucky journalists remember Al Smith 11 p.m.
‘He exemplified what good journalism should be’: Kentucky journalists remember Al Smith 11 p.m.
Despite nearly 1.2 million Kentuckians getting vaccinated, and eligibility expanding Monday,...
Health leaders to Spring Break vacationers: Get tested for COVID
Police Lights
Road will be closed for two hours Tuesday to reconstruct crash
The pump station allows community members to insert a token and pump water into an external...
‘In 2021 it should be different’: Martin County community waits for water