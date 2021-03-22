Advertisement

Pike County officials react to viral TikTok trend

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Over the weekend, a viral trend originating on TikTok, has sprouted in Kentucky. People are creating fake Facebook accounts for popular food establishments and announcing their arrival in certain areas. The most recent one being in South Williamson, with more than 700 people sharing the page.

Pike County Judge Executive Ray Jones says it revealed a much bigger problem.

“That it’s so easy to put misinformation or fake information on social media and when that happens, often times people believe it,” said Jones.

It was a joke that Jones does not find humorous.

“A lot of people are hurting right now, we need good news. We don’t need this type of thing and I really don’t see any humor in it because when people see this, they’re encouraged by it, they get their hopes up, only to find out it’s a prank,” Jones said.

Jones says there is a simple solution, in finding the truth.

“If there’s going to be a business here, most of the time you’re going to have a local face for the business. You’re going to see local officials involved with the business or at least participating in an announcement,” Jones said.

However, Jones says he is hopeful this gag becomes reality.

“We would love to see a restaurant like that located in South Williamson. South Williamson has a lot of potential for growth. It is one of our largest tax bases for the county and a lot of people work there,” Jones said.

Asking everyone to do research before sharing information on social media.

“The first place you see it is social media. If you see something on social media that you’re not seeing on WYMT, you’re not seeing on cable television, you’re not seeing it in your local newspaper, then that should raise red flags,” Jones said.

The Facebook page owner has since come out and admitted to the page being a joke. Another instance of this happening in Kentucky was a fake Raising Cane’s Facebook page announcing its arrival in Mt. Sterling. That page received more than 2,000 shares.

Jones says he hopes this trend will end soon.

