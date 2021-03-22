Advertisement

One facing drug charges after police say they found half a pound of meth

Michael D. Shorter (meth)(Williamsburg Police Department)
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Saturday, officers with the Williamsburg Police Department pulled over a 2007 Pontiac G-6 in the Rockhold community of Williamsburg after police say the driver committed several traffic violations.

Police learned that the driver, Michael P Shorter, had a warrant for his arrest. Police say that Shorter was also under the influence.

While searching the vehicle, police say officers found half a pound of methamphetamine.

Shorter was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance meth, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, careless driving, excessive window tint, failure to notify DOT of address change, and contempt of court.

