More clouds arrive Tuesday, rain chances return Wednesday

By Paige Noel
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Clouds will start to move back into the mountains tonight but those rain chances don’t really return until Wednesday into Thursday.

Tonight and Tomorrow

The dry weather continues tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s to lower 50s. We’ll see those partly cloudy skies return tonight as well.

We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds Tuesday with more clouds than sun at times. Highs will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Mostly cloudy skies really return later Tuesday night with temperatures dropping into the lower 50s. A stray shower or two is possible Tuesday night, but those showers don’t look to really return until Wednesday.

Extended Forecast

A few showers are possible Wednesday with highs getting into the lower 70s. We will see those mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with overnight lows dropping into the mid-50s.

Our next best chance for rain will be Thursday. Soggy weather arrives with a few thunderstorms. I think we’ll see more soggy weather than storms on Thursday with highs remain into the lower 70s. We’ll keep an eye on Thursday for the possibility of some localized flooding.

We’ll start to dry out by Friday with high getting into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Those warm temperatures continue into the weekend, but it looks like another system arrives Sunday bringing showers and possibly some storms back into the mountains.

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - March 22, 2021
Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30 p.m. forecast - March 22, 2021
